Katie Thurston‘s appearance on Bachelor in Paradise didn’t just elicit a strong response from ex Blake Moynes but viewers as well.

During the Thursday, November 16, episode of the ABC series, Katie, 32, came to Mexico and her initial intentions weren’t clear. After pulling ex-fiancé Blake, 33, for an awkward chat about their 2021 breakup, Katie, an aspiring stand-up, revealed she wasn’t there to date, but rather to host a roast for the contestants.

“Ick. Just watched Bachelor in Paradise. Shame on you. Totally classless and tacky. No wonder you’re single,” an internet troll messaged her on Friday, November 17. “If I could roast you, I tell you to get some Romaine, do some stumpy leg exercises and grow a decent personality. Unfollowing for sure.”

In response, Katie wished the person well, writing, “Happy women don’t put strangers down. Best of luck healing with whatever negativity you’re going through in life. I hope you find happiness.”

Kicking off the roast, Katie poked fun at how much younger Blake’s current love interest, Jess Girod, is than him. “It’s no surprise Jess’ name is Baby Jess. Blake used to make me call him Daddy,” she quipped.

During their aforementioned sit down earlier in the episode, Katie and Blake spoke for the first time since their 2021 breakup.

“I sent you a bunch of voice memos,” Katie told Blake. “I don’t know if you ever even listened to them.”

Blake admitted he did listen to Katie’s messages. “There were six different voice notes and I remember them all pretty clearly,” he said. “I could feel the emotion in those voice notes, but I was super also bitter in that moment, so I didn’t want to respond. After things had happened, you were in a relationship. I wasn’t overly excited about that. It was a bit of a dagger.”

While reflecting on their past, Katie apologized for cutting ties after their split, adding, “I’m sorry that things went the way they did.”

The candid conversation allowed Blake to get some closure as he attempted to move on. “I can’t think about us in the moment because I remember how real it felt in that moment and during that time and it throws me off,” he noted. “So I just don’t f—ing think about it.”

Later on the episode, Blake reflected on how his talk with Katie affected his time on BiP, telling Jess, 24, “I feel like I’ve had a real taste of what love is here. And I feel like we’re not getting there at all.”

Blake made his Bachelor franchise debut in 2020 when he appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. One year later, he tried his luck at a rose again during Katie’s season. Blake proposed to Katie during season 17, which aired in August 2021. Two months later, however, they announced their decision to call off the engagement.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” Katie and Blake captioned their identical posts via Instagram in October 2021. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

One month after the split, Us Weekly broke the news that Katie had moved on with John Hersey — who was originally sent home during week 2 of her season. Katie and John, 29, subsequently called it quits in June 2022.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST.