Katy Perry compared American Idol winner Abi Carter’s voice to Ariana Grande — which is the highest compliment she can give.

Perry, 39, said Carter’s “voice is unlike anything” in pop music while discussing the contestant’s win following Idol’s season 22 finale on Sunday, May 19.

“The last time I said that, I said that about Ariana Grande when she went on The Ellen Show,” Perry told Extra. “Like, ‘Oh, this girl is the best singer of our generation.’ I don’t say that lightly.”

Season 22 marked Perry’s last foray as a judge on the singing competition show, which she has appeared on since its 2018 reboot. Instead, she intends to focus on her music and release a new album following 2020’s Smile.

While Perry is forfeiting her spot at the judge’s table, she previously revealed her idea for her perfect replacement.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said,” she told E! News in April. “He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything … To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!”

Jelly Roll, 39, has been a good sport about the suggestion, gushing that “of course” he would love to join the judges’ table with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“Consider? I’ve accepted the job and they haven’t offered it,” Jelly Roll joked when asked at Stagecoach in April about whether he’d consider the gig.

ABC has not yet announced who will take Perry’s spot when the show returns for Season 23.

Perry got emotional during the three-hour Idol finale on Sunday, where there were many tributes to her career. The ladies of the Top 12 performed a montage of “Teenage Dream,” “Dark Horse” and “California Gurls” on stage as Perry prepared to say goodbye to the competition show.

Ahead of the finale, Perry already knew it would be a tough episode to film.

“I think I will be crying at anything,” the singer said in an interview shared by KABC. “It’s been a beautiful journey and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt.”