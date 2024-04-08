One contestant walked away from American Idol’s season 22 Top 24 performances with a smile on their face.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it, but you’re my favorite,” judge Katy Perry told contestant Abi Carter after her performance of Hillsong UNITED’s “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” on the Sunday, April 7, episode of the competition series. “I mean, I just think you are so gifted.”

Perry, 39, went on to recall how Carter, 21, beautifully sang Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” during her audition, adding, “It was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh. And you can do, like, a Hillsong song?’” she gushed. “And this is, like, our third time hearing you sing. The second time, you could barely make a note out.”

Carter made her way to the Top 24 by singing an acoustic version of Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time” while sick with bronchitis. “So really, this is kind of like the second time we’ve heard you sing, and I’m just so glad it reminded me of the angel that you are,” Perry continued.

Perry was not the only judge to sing Carter’s praises during Sunday’s episode. “You’re definitely one of the front-runners and one of the favorites,” Luke Bryan told the music hopeful, while guest mentor Tori Kelly added, “It felt like you were a true performer. It was your moment. You just, you took it and killed it. It was great.”

Lionel Richie, for his part, told Carter that she “had us all holding our breath,” stating, “When you saw everybody’s hand from here to there go up, that means they were in the palm of your hand. Vote, everybody. Vote, vote, vote, vote, vote.”

Following the judges’ kind comments, host Ryan Seacrest asked Carter how she felt about the positive feedback. “I’m looking at my mom right now, and she’s crying, and so I am, too,” she tearfully replied. “This has just been the most incredible experience.”

Despite being declared Perry’s top contestant, Carter’s American Idol fate remains up in the air as fans must vote to keep their favorite singers in the competition.

Carter took to Instagram after Sunday’s episode to share her excitement, writing, “Okay WOOOOW did this just happen??? From the bottom of my heart, thank you ALL so much for your support and for your VOTES!!”

What Is the Best Song on Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’?

Carter has impressed the judges since singing Eilish’s Oscar-winning song from the Barbie movie soundtrack during her audition, earning a standing ovation from Perry, Richie, 74, and Bryan, 47.

“Thank you for being an example of singing from your heart. What were you made for? You were made for this. 100 percent,” Perry told Carter before giving her a hug, after which Bryan quipped to Richie, “That may be the winner of American Idol.”

A speechless Carter was subsequently bombarded with hugs from her family, who listened in on the audition through the cracks in the door.

American Idol airs on ABC Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.