Katy Perry’s teenage dream might just involve chicken nuggets. When the American Idol judge, 33, appeared on Japanese morning show Sukkiri on Thursday, March 29, she couldn’t stop stuffing her face with deep-fried tenders from the country’s convenience store chain Lawson.

The Kara-age Kun nuggets come in adorable chicken-themed boxes — and are available in a range of flavors including cheese, regular and slightly spicy red. Perry appeared to enjoy all of them. Gushed Perry to the hosts: “I love them so much.”

It should be noted that the pop singer has a teacup poodle named Nugget, because he looks like, well, a chicken nugget.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Perry has been filmed gobbling food on TV.

“I have snacks under the desk, I love to eat, I love to snack . . . I love chicken nuggets,’” Perry revealed during the Sunday, March 25, episode of ABC’s singing competition. During auditions she was seen putting down a salad, pizza and crackers.

“I’m not afraid to eat on camera,” she declared at a press event for American Idol in October, per the New York Daily News. “I love it. I’m just, like, popping in a little Oreo in my mouth.” Fellow judge Luke Bryan echoed the sentiment. “While we’re judging, it’s like there’s a little mouse up there,” said the country 41. “Katy’s the little mouse.”

And Lionel Richie chimed in too: “I was not going to say anything, but she brought it up!”

American Idol airs on ABC Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.

