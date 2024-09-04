Sportscaster Kay Adams keeps her eye on the ball even when rumors about her dating life make headlines.

The former Good Morning Football host sparked romance speculation with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after she interviewed him during an August 2024 episode of her “Up and Adams” web series. Fans were quick to call the interview flirty as Adams asked about Jones’ beard and, at one point, stumbled over her words.

Adams later poked fun at the internet’s reaction to the video while speaking to Giants guard Jermain Eluemunor during a September 2024 episode of the web show.

“You gotta protect your boy, my boy, the world [and] internet thinks [he’s] my boy,” Adams quipped, seemingly putting the rumors to rest.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Adams:

What Does Kay Adams Do for Work?

Adams hosted NFL Network’s Good Morning Football from 2016 to 2022. She has hosted FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” since 2022.

Kay Adams Played Coy About Shams Charania Dating Rumors

Jones is not the first person from the sports world Adams has sparked dating rumors with. Fans previously speculated that Adams is romantically involved with her fellow FanDuel reporter Shams Charania due to their playful on-camera exchanges. Pat McAfee asked Charania about the rumors during a February 2024 episode of his titular ESPN talk show.

“That’s a great colleague of mine,” Charania said diplomatically. “I think she’s amazing at what she does. I enjoy going on her show. Like with you similarly, you make me feel comfortable when I’m on your show, she makes me feel very comfortable. We saw the Super Bowl together, we were in the FanDuel suite.”

After McAfee once again asked whether the pair were dating, Charania coyly replied, “I wouldn’t classify myself as anything.”

How Old Is Kay Adams?

The television personality was born on April 6, 1986, and turned 38 in 2024.

How Tall Is Kay Adams?

Adams is about five feet tall. In May 2018, she tweeted, “I’m 5’1 in wool socks.”

Kay Adams’ Comments About Daniel Jones

After alluding to the rumors about herself and Jones during her chat with Eluemunor, Adams quickly made it clear that she wanted to change the subject.

“I don’t even want to talk about it. I don’t want to talk about it, oh, God,” she said through laughter. “A girl can’t win. I’m trying to hype up your boy.”

Eluemunor then said, “Daniel’s a good looking guy,” prompting Adams to inquire whether he was keeping his beard. Eluemunor replied that he’d been telling him to keep it.

Adams signed off the interview by joking, “Go protect my boyfriend.”