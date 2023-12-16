Kel Mitchell Gushes About Reuniting With Former All That Costars

Filming Good Burger 2 came with all kinds of perks for Kel Mitchell — including reunions with a few of his former All That costars.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Mitchell, 45, likened his time filming the ’90s Nickelodeon sketch comedy to an educational experience. “Remembering those times [and] the musical guests that used to come on there, all of that is like a university,” he said. “Every time we get together with any of the cast members, it’s like a high school reunion.”

In Good Burger 2 — a sequel to 1997’s Good Burger, which was a spinoff of an iconic All That comedy sketch — Mitchell starred alongside frequent collaborator Kenan Thompson. The pair revived their characters Ed and Dexter Reed for the Paramount+ film, which follows the fast-food workers as they fight back against a corporation trying to take over the beloved burger joint.

“It’s beautiful to be working with my brother all these years in a friendship and also within business as well,” Mitchell told Us of the Saturday Night Live star, also 45. “We are just like, ‘Wow, what a journey.’”

Mitchell and Thompson’s former costars Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server also made guest appearances in the film. “They did an amazing job,” Mitchell shared.

For Mitchell, it’s surreal that a character he made famous in 1994 has found a new, younger audience. “Kids [who] are 5 or 6 years old have Good Burger parties [and] they weren’t even born then,” he marveled. (Good Burger 2 became Paramount+’s most-watched original film shortly after it premiered on the streaming network.) “It’s great, and it’s a testament to our entire team — the writers, everyone — Kenan and I are both are just enjoying it.”

Mitchell’s own children have also become All That fans after catching reruns. The dad of four shares Lyric and Allure with ex Tyisha Hampton and Wisdom and Honor — who have minor roles in Good Burger 2 — with wife Asia Lee.

“It was just beautiful in that moment to be watching it with my kids, and they’re cracking up laughing,” he said. “The jokes still work!”

As for whether Mitchell and Thompson — who also teamed up on Kenan & Kel — have plans to join forces again, he hinted they have some “surprises” coming up. “We’re excited,” he added. “We love being a comedy duo.”

In the meantime, Mitchell is currently focusing on his latest project: teaming up with World Vision Gift Catalog, which allows participants to choose gifts that can make major impacts on struggling families across the world.

“You can donate an alpaca [or] a goat, and that family can actually sell that goat with the milk and take them out of poverty,” he explained. “It’s been really great, and I enjoy doing it. I love working with them and putting a smile on people’s faces.”

For more information on World Vision Gift Catalog, visit their website here.