A long time coming! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reprising their roles as Dexter Reed and Ed, respectively, in Good Burger 2 — more than 20 years after the original premiered.

The longtime friends first met on Nickelodeon’s All That in the early ‘90s. Their success on the sketch comedy series led to their spinoff series, Kenan & Kel, which ran from 1996 to 2000.

Thompson and Mitchell’s fame grew even more in 1997 when they costarred in Good Burger. The comedy was based off one of their All That sketches in which they played fast food workers trying to save the establishment from going under.

In September 2015, the twosome gave fans a glimpse at what a sequel would be like while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Mitchell reprised his role as Good Burger manager Ed while host Jimmy Fallon played his staff member during a bit on the talk show.

Part way through the scene, Thompson made a surprise cameo as a constructor worker who was not amused by Ed’s goofiness. Seven years later, the former costars hinted at an even bigger reunion when they teamed up at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“Excuse me, sir, can we get you a drink or something?” Thompson, who was hosting the awards show, asked an audience member, who turned out to be Mitchell. “Can I get a good burger?” the former Pink Panther & Pals actor replied, prompting the audience to rejoice.

The Saturday Night Live star began yelling with Mitchell as they jumped up and down with excitement. “Oh! Oh! Oh! Oh, my God! Make it two Good Burgers,” Thompson fired back before telling the audience that more was coming from the dynamic duo the following year.

“We were [just] at the table read and everything,” Mitchell exclusively teased to Us Weekly in December 2022, seemingly confirming the sequel news. “It’s going down [but] they don’t want us to say too much right now.”

Three months later, the Game Shakers alum once again appeared on the Tonight Show with Thompson and officially announced Good Burger 2.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger … part 2,” Mitchell exclaimed during the March 17 show, using his character’s signature accent and catchphrase. The Heavyweights actor chimed in, saying, “It’s unbelievable, it’s a blessing.”

A few days later, the twosome stopped by ’90s Con and shared even more details about the upcoming film. “People have been waiting. We’ve been waiting. We want to get it done and we want to get it out so people can enjoy it,” Thompson told the crowd in March. “Maybe do part 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, Fast and Furious style. Why not? I’m excited.”

