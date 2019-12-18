



Speaking her peace. Survivor alum Kellee Kim commented on Dan Spilo’s apology following his removal from Survivor: Island of the Idols earlier this month.

“It’s curious that Dan has decided to publicly apologize to me — and just me — on the eve of the #Survivor39 finale for a series of inappropriate incidents that occurred months ago and impacted a number of women on set,” Kim, 29, wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, December 17.

She followed up her initial comments saying, “I truly hope that some of this self-reflection is real and that Dan changes his behavior going forward. For men, this statement only underscores the responsibility of CBS and Survivor to take action to prevent anything like this from ever happening again in the future. #Survivor.”

Kim’s tweets come after Spilo, 48, told People magazine on Tuesday that “I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor.”

He broke his silence after he was removed from the competition on the Wednesday, December 11, episode for an “off-camera” incident involving a non-cast member. On the first day of the show, Kim told Spilo that he was making her uncomfortable, but it wasn’t until day 22 that the show’s producers stepped in and gave him a warning. On day 36 he was asked to leave the show.

“After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously,” the agent told the publication. “I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior.”

He added: “In my life, I have always tried to treat others with decency, integrity and kindness. I can only hope that my actions in the future can help me to make amends and show me to be the kind of father, husband, colleague and friend that I always aim to be.”

Kim was voted off the show in November in an episode that sparked controversy after several cast members used the allegations against Spilo in strategic game play. She opened up about Spilo getting removed from the series in a letter she posted on Twitter after his expulsion from the show aired.

“While Dan’s dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of this season, I wish that no one else had to be subjected to this type of behavior,” she began her message via Twitter on Wednesday.

“CBS and Survivor were on notice of Dan’s behavior from the very first days of the game. And, as Survivor fans know, shortly after I spoke up on camera, I was voted off the show,” she tweeted. “Since then, I’ve accepted genuine, heartfelt apologies from fellow castaways, but I’ve continued to feel disappointed by how this pattern of behavior was allowed to occur for so long.”

Kim revealed that she wishes “many things had gone differently” but speaking up is something she doesn’t regret.

“I’m glad that my decision to speak up made a difference,” she said. “What is most important to me now is how all of us — CBS, Survivor, other organizations, and all of us as individuals — decide to learn from this story and commit to take action.”

She added: “Lastly, I am grateful to the many people who have reached out to me over the last few weeks to share their own stories and messages of solidarity. These messages, of feeling supported and believed, have been an incredible gift. Thank you.”

