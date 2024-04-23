Kellie Pickler Performs for 1st Time Since Husband Kyle Jacobs Death

Kellie Pickler returned to the stage for the first time since her husband, Kyle Jacobs, died by suicide in February 2023.

Pickler, 37, performed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Monday, April 22, as part of Walkin’ After Midnight, a tribute event for the late Patsy Cline. “How we doin’ tonight, y’all? I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m incredibly nervous right now,” she said in a video shared via TikTok while addressing the crowd. “It’s been the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while.”

Pickler noted that she felt “incredibly honored” to be participating in the special night honoring Cline, who died in 1963. “She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music,” the American Idol alum continued.

Overcome with emotion, Pickler introduced her song “The Woman I Am,” which holds special meaning to her. “My husband and I actually wrote this song together, gosh, over a decade ago,” she said. “The last time I was here in the Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight.”

She added, “Thank y’all so much for having me. I’m going to do the best I can.”

Pickler dazzled on stage in a black and white dress with her hair swept to the side. After belting out the chorus, she stepped away from the mic and took a moment to gather her emotions. The crowd erupted into a round of applause as Pickler hit a high note toward the end of the performance.

Pickler’s return to the stage comes more than one year after her husband died by suicide at age 49. The Metropolitan Nashville Police issued a statement to Variety in February 2023 confirming a 911 call was made “from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct.”

The statement continued, “Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Nearly three months later, the Davidson Country Medical Examiner officially ruled that Jacobs died by suicide. A toxicology report concluded there were no signs of drugs in his system.

Pickler broke her silence on Jacobs’ death in August 2023. “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice,” she noted in a statement to People. “Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

At the time, Pickler revealed that she was “planning an intimate memorial,” which is what her husband would have wanted. Jacobs was laid to rest one month later.

“While this celebration was long in coming, it was necessary for us, his parents, to cope with the shock of his passing, and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son,” Jacobs’ family said in a press release. “Thus, Kyle’s Celebration of Life was created and presented in a thoughtful and thorough way to best honor how Kyle lived his life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.