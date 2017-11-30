A ride to remember! Kelly Clarkson joined James Corden for her version of “Carpool Karaoke” and the host surprised the singer by turning it into a romantic date with her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Corden, 39, and Clarkson, 35, also showed off their singing chops with some of her biggest hits, including “Since You’ve Been Gone,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” “Because Of You” and new tunes from her latest album Meaning of Life, including “Whole Lotta Woman” and “Love So Soft.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden host asked the songstress about how much quality time she gets to spend with her husband, who is also her manager. Corden asked, “Do you get to spend a lot of time together outside of work, the two of you?”

“I think it’s difficult because obviously, I work a lot and I’m a mom, but we try,” Clarkson said. “Did my husband talk to you? Is this an intervention?”

“I thought maybe we could arrange a date night for you and Brandon right now, so you get in the back of the car, just wait right there,” the late-night host said, as he brought in a dining table with a rose and a candle, and Blackstock joined her in the backseat.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, shared chocolate-covered strawberries and glasses of sparkling apple cider, while a violinist played music from the front seat. “Okay, it’s a date night. The kids aren’t here,” the American Idol alum said about her children River Rose, 3, and son Remington, 1.

“I feel like we’re making a porn, there’s a lot of cameras,” Blackstock, 40, added, and everyone burst out laughing.

Check out the full video of Clarkson on “Carpool Karaoke” above.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!