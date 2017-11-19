What an opening! Kelly Clarkson and Pink kicked off the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19, with a stellar performance honoring first responders.

Taking the stage together for the first time ever, Clarkson, 35, and Pink, 38, were introduced by Jamie Foxx, who was joined by a group of police officers, firefighters and paramedics. The pop stars belted an emotional rendition of R.E.M.’s song “Everybody Hurts” in tribute to the victims and survivors of the numerous shootings, natural disasters and other tragedies that occurred this year. They received a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

The singers will also perform separately later in the show, with Pink (real name Alecia Moore) doing the title track from her new album, Beautiful Trauma, and the American Idol alum singing a song from her latest LP, Meaning of Life, as well as a surprise fan favorite.

Clarkson and Pink have expressed their desires to collaborate for years. When their joint performance was announced earlier this month, they both celebrated on Twitter. “Gonna play it super cool whilst singing with @Pink this Sunday at the #AMAs ….but know on the inside I will be freaking the &$@! out #oneofthegreatestvocalistsofourgeneration #sheissorad #sundayissofarfromnow,” Clarkson tweeted on Thursday, November 16. Pink responded, “You’re joking! I am humbly prepared to be outsung 🙂 I adore you and I cannot wait.”

Viewers who enjoyed the collaboration are likely to be amazed by Pink’s solo set too. She teased the high-stakes performance in an Instagram video on Thursday night, saying, “This is by far the craziest, most insane thing I’ve ever attempted to do. This is the first time that I’ve ever panicked.”

AMA's A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

