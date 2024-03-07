Two decades later, Kelly Rowland still laughs about being teased for a not-very-tech-savvy move she made in her 2002 “Dilemma” music video with Nelly.

The duo won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for the song, but most people only remember the awkward moment when she attempted to contact the rapper via spreadsheet.

“Oh, my God, do you know how much flack I get from that?” Rowland, 43, asked on the Saturday, March 2, episode of Mystical Kitchen’s Last Meal series after host Josh Scherer joked about the moment.

“I’m sorry to be one of the people adding to that,” Scherer said. Rowland brushed off the apology, though, replying, “Oh, it’s alright. I’m so used to it now.”

Related: Independent Women! Where Are Destiny’s Child’s 6 Members Now? Independent women! Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Farrah Franklin ended up on very different paths after their time in Destiny’s Child. The girl group was formed in Houston in 1990 under the name Girl’s Tyme. Their original lineup consisted of Beyoncé, Roberson, Rowland, Támar Davis and sisters Nikki and […]

In the now-infamous scene, Rowland tried to send Nelly, 49, a message — “WHERE YOU AT? HOLLA WHEN YOU GET THIS” — on her cell phone using Microsoft Excel. She then dropped the phone in anger when he didn’t answer. In the years since, the clip has become the subject of countless memes and social media jokes.

Scherer asked Rowland on Saturday whether anyone on the set questioned the use of Excel for texting, but Rowland said no one ever did. “And I’m actually mad at them that they didn’t, because they made me look nuts,” she added.

“You seemed so mad that he wasn’t returning the text,” Scherer recalled. Rowland joked in response that her video character was just practicing.

“What did you expect? Because it’s just a draft, my dear,” she quipped.

The clip from Rowland’s Last Meal interview elicited numerous comments about the “Dilemma” video, with one fan writing, “This was a pop culture moment I’ll not soon forget.”

Related: Pregnant Ashanti and Boyfriend Nelly's Relationship Timeline Ashanti and Nelly found their way back to each other in 2023 after a series of ups and downs. The twosome sparked romance speculation in early 2003 after connecting at a Grammys event. Although they played coy about their status for years, Ashanti confirmed in March 2015 that they were a couple until 2013. Following […]

Rowland previously addressed the “Dilemma” video during a 2019 interview on The Real. Host Jeannie Mai asked her to explain why she attempted to send Nelly a message through Excel.

“Guys, so here’s the sitch, OK? I don’t know what that is. I don’t know what Microsoft Excel is,” Rowland said, adding that she was aware of how people were joking about the video on social media. “I don’t have a clue, so when I saw all these memes, I was like, ‘I don’t care.’”

Rowland added that the producers of the clip “thought that [Excel texting] was a brilliant idea.”

Nelly defended the Excel text in a 2016 interview on The Project but admitted that the Excel usage wasn’t the most timeless choice. “It looks a little dated now,” he said. “I can see that.”