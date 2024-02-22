Kelly Rowland is tired of being asked about Beyoncé’s new country music and the possibility of a Destiny’s Child reunion.

The “Motivation” singer, 43, appeared on The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee on Wednesday, February 21, to promote her new Netflix film Mea Culpa written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry.

After briefly discussing the film, which Rowland described as an erotic thriller, on Wednesday, Tigger changed the subject to talk about Beyoncé, 42,

“Your sis just dropped a whole new couple of songs, and it’s my understanding that Renaissance II may or may not be country-based, and then there’s a rumor going around that Renaissance III may be, either rock-based or a DC [Destiny’s Child] reunion,” he said.

“That is her business to talk about,” Rowland responded.

McBee intervened and said, “And I know that you all are tired of answering those questions, but fans like me for the Destiny’s Child reunion, and when y’all took that picture, it got me really excited in my feelings, like OK it this really going to happen. We still gotta ask every time we see you.”

“I know, but just ask them,” Rowland replied. “I’m here talking about Mea Culpa, out February 23, and that’s what I’m most excited about right now. I think that, that’s that.”

Big Tigger smiled and complimented Rowland for dodging the question, adding, “Your matrix game is nice.”

The radio interview occurred five days after Rowland made waves on Today. Following an interview with Savannah Guthrie on February 16, Rowland did not return to cohost the fourth hour of the morning show with Hoda Kotb as was advertised. Viewers instead saw Rita Ora joining Kotb, 59, during the 10 a.m. segment.

Multiple outlets later reported that Rowland left the studio disappointed due to the size of her dressing room. She has not addressed the incident herself, but Kotb cleared the air during the Tuesday episode of Today.

“I just want to say this: I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again,” she said on camera. Kotb added, “She can share my dressing room — we’ll be in it together!”

She emphasized her appreciation for Rowland once again, saying, “I just want to say that we love her. We’ve loved her on this show for many, many, many years.”

Prior to her sudden exit, Rowland’s fans criticized Guthrie‘s questions as Beyoncé was a topic of discussion again.

“What do you think about your friend Beyoncé?” Guthrie, 52, asked Rowland. “She’s like your sister, you guys literally grew up together – she’s stepping into country.”

Rowland kept her answer brief: “I’m so proud of her.”

Guthrie pressed her for more, asking, “I know, but were you surprised and what do you think about it?”

Rowland simply replied, “I’m so proud of her. So happy for her.”

“Please stop asking @KELLYROWLAND about the choices @Beyonce makes,” one X user wrote. “They’re friends. Kelly has her own beautiful gifts, talents and projects that should be celebrated.”

Some even speculated that the Beyoncé questions were why Rowland left the show.

“As I suspected, the Kelly Rowland/Today’s Show debacle has nothing to do with dressing rooms and everything to do with the Today’s Show insistence on asking questions about Beyoncé, completely unrelated to the project Kelly was there to promote. In which case…good for Kelly,” one user claimed.

Rowland’s rep commented about the entertainer leaving the Today show studio ahead of a planned appearance as a cohost.

“After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent,” Yvette Noel-Schure, told Entertainment Tonight in a statement on Tuesday, February 20.

Despite wanting to keep the convo to Mea Culpa, Rowland has the support of Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer posted photos from the premiere earlier this month, writing, “Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you Kelly 🙏🏽.”