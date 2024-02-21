Kelly Rowland‘s team is speaking out after the singer abruptly left the Today show studio ahead of a planned appearance as a cohost.

“After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent,” Rowland’s rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, told Entertainment Tonight in a statement on Tuesday, February 20.

Rowland, 43, was interviewed on the Thursday, February 15, episode of Today by Savannah Guthrie. With Jenna Bush Hager taking the day off, Rowland was set to cohost the fourth hour of the morning show with Hoda Kotb, but viewers instead saw Rita Ora joining Kotb, 59, during the 10 a.m. segment.

Multiple outlets later reported that Rowland left the studio disappointed due to the size of her dressing room. Rowland has not addressed the incident herself, but Kotb cleared the air during the Tuesday episode of Today.

“I just want to say this: I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again,” she said on camera.

Bush Hager, 43, echoed her cohost’s sentiments, adding, “[Kelly] is welcome anytime. She’s the best.”

Kotb even extended a more personal invitation to the former Destiny’s Child singer, teasing, “She can share my dressing room. We’ll be in it together!” She emphasized her appreciation for Rowland once again, saying, “I just want to say that we love her. We’ve loved her on this show for many, many, many years.”

Last week, Ora, 33, revealed via Instagram that she was tapped to guest host with Kotb just moments before the segment aired. She was initially scheduled to appear on the Friday, February 16, episode to promote her upcoming album and her role as a judge on The Masked Singer.

“Well, this happened! We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show,” she captioned her Instagram upload. “Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!! 💗💗💗 Love to everyone that tuned in, maybe we should do more??!!!”

The last-minute switch has since become a hot topic among fans — and even fellow talk show hosts. Rowland appeared on the Monday, February 19, episode of Sherri and praised Sherri Shepherd for creating a “safe space” on her show.

When Sherri’s official Instagram account shared a clip of the exchange, one user commented, “I guess her dressing room was acceptable.” Shepherd, 56, teased in response, “Oh we gave her a gorgeous room!❤. It is Kelendria Rowland🔥🔥🔥.”