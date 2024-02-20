Sherri Shepherd Jokes About Kelly Rowland s Dressing Room

Sherri Shepherd joked about Kelly Rowland‘s dressing room amid rumors that her accommodations at Today caused her abrupt exit.

Rowland, 43, appeared on the Monday, February 19, episode of Sherri to promote her film Mea Culpa, and the show’s official Instagram account shared a clip of Rowland praising Shepherd, 56, for making her show a “safe space” full of positive energy.

After one commenter noted, “I guess her dressing room was acceptable,” Shepherd replied from her personal account. “Oh we gave her a gorgeous room!❤. It is Kelendria Rowland🔥🔥🔥,” Shepherd wrote.

The appearance came days after Rowland abruptly exited the Today show on Thursday, February 15. Rowland was interviewed in an early hour of Today on Friday and advertised as hosting the third hour with Hoda Kotb, filling in for Jenna Bush Hager. However, she was not seen again after her initial interview. Several reports claimed that she left the New York City studio after deciding her dressing room was not up to par. (30 Rockefeller Center is a historic building, so the studios are smaller than most modern ones.)

The Destiny’s Child alum has not addressed the incident. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Related: Sherri Shepherd: A Day in My Life Daytime queen! Sherri Shepherd has her hands full while she gears up to replace The Wendy Williams Show with her own talk program — but she always makes time for friends and fun. The View alum, 55, exclusively took Us along for the ride while detailing her daily routine — a jam-packed day that included […]

Rita Ora, who was set to be interviewed on Today as a guest, was asked to fill in moments before the show began. “Well, this happened! We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show,” Ora, 33, wrote via Instagram later on Friday. “Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!! 💗💗💗 Love to everyone that tuned in, maybe we should do more??!!!”

Kotb, 59, praised Ora after the broadcast. “We manifested — and it will happen @ritaora ❤️. What a talent!” she gushed via Instagram.

Kotb also made it clear that she isn’t holding a grudge against Rowland after the alleged debacle.

Related: Most Shocking Talk Show Scandals Take a look at some of the biggest controversies and feuds in talk show history, from Star Jones' falling-out with Barbara Walters on The View, to Matt Lauer and Ann Curry's Today show drama, to David Letterman's sex scandal and extortion plot

“I just want to say this: I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again,” the host said on the Tuesday, February 20, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna.

“She is welcome anytime,” Bush Hager, 42, added. “She’s the best.”

“Of course she is, of course she is! She can share my dressing room. We’ll be in it together!” Kotb said with a laugh. “But anyway, we do, I just want to say that we love her. We’ve loved her on this show for many, many, many years.”