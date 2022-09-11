Sherri Shepherd A Day in My Life

Daytime queen! Sherri Shepherd has her hands full while she gears up to replace The Wendy Williams Show with her own talk program — but she always makes time for friends and fun.

The View alum, 55, exclusively took Us along for the ride while detailing her daily routine — a jam-packed day that included working her current job as Dish Nation host, preparing for her upcoming show, cooking dinner for her kids and hanging with her bestie. Still, “the party doesn’t stop” after the day is over, Shepherd declared as she went out for a night on the town in New York City.

In February, the Daytime Emmy nominee expressed her excitement when her eponymous show was announced.

“OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show Sherri in the fall,” she shared at the time. “I can’t wait until I return to [New York] to host the show and merge everything I love … pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy.”

In addition to her thriving career as a talk show host, Shepherd is also mom of sons Jeffrey Jr., 16, and Lamar Jr., 8, whom she shares with ex-husbands Jeffrey Tarpley and Lamar Sally, respectively. In the summer, no matter how busy her days might get, the Chicago native loves her nightly routine unwinding with her family.

“I love summer nights — the sun is out when I get home,” she tells Us, explaining that she uses her time after work to walk her dog, Lexi, and make “dinner on the grill for me and my son.”

The 30 Rock alum also ensures she has time to relax with pals — including her best friend, comedian Kym Whitley. “She knows how much I love to roller skate,” Shepherd gushes to Us. “So she turned her tennis court into a roller rink.”

With the Monday, September 12, premiere of Sherri just around the corner, the actress is ready for her dream of having her own TV show to be realized.

“It’s something that I used to dream about when I was a little girl. I would line up my teddy bears with my Barbie dolls … and I would put them on chairs,” Shepherd told Variety in an interview published on Thursday, September 9.

She is also ready to join the ranks of other iconic Black hosts. “It is so important that people see a representation of themselves,” Shepherd continued, noting, “I didn’t get to see a lot of Black women on TV growing up.”

