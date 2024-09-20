Kelsea Ballerini is ready to showcase her big heart with her new music.

Nearly one month before the release of her upcoming album, Patterns, the country singer released a heartfelt new single titled “Two Things.”

“‘Two things,’ the story of learning to break the pattern of fighting with and learning to fight for, is OUT NOW!!!” Ballerini, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 20. “I’m so proud of the heart in this song and can’t wait to play it next week at the @peopleschoice awards. OH, and the video drops TONIGHT. 🗽🌻 .”

In the heartache ballad’s chorus, Ballerini paints a picture of someone struggling with opposite emotions. Regardless of what one is feeling, she reminds listeners that “two things can be true.”

Related: Fall Music Preview: Kelsea Ballerini, Joe Jonas, Mickey Guyton and More Courtesy of Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram ; Mickey Guyton/Instagram ; Joe Jonas/Instagram This year has already seen huge releases from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX, but there’s still an entire season left — and the calendar is packed with new albums from more of music’s biggest artists. Country superstar Miranda Lambert is one of […]

“I’ll love and hate you / I’ll be your best and your worst day / I’ll be your blessin’ and curse, babe, yeah,” she sings. “Sometimes I’ll cut and ghost / But sometimes I’ll get too close / You’re nothin’ and everythin’ I got to lose / Two things can be true.”

While some fans are speculating if the song is about someone specifically, Ballerini is staying mum. Instead, she promises more creative lyrics are coming on her new album.

During an Instagram Q&A, one follower asked Ballerini to share a lyric on the new album that “made you go 😳 #FeelingsFeelings.”

Ballerini replied, “‘I’m codependent with my independence through and through. My September makes me stubborn but it’s fighting with my moon.’ (This is from WAIT!).”

For those hoping for any girl squad anthems on Patterns — similar to her smash hit “If You Go Down (I’m Goin Down Too)” — Ballerini replied, “Always.”

Patterns will be Ballerini’s first full-length album since 2022’s Subject to Change. When previewing the body of work, the singer said the songs may surprise more than a few followers.

Who’s the Queen of Country?

“People probably expect this really happy-go-lucky, love, mushy, gushy record from me,” she told the Associated Press in August. “That’s not the case and I’m really proud of that.”

Related: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes’ Relationship Timeline Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes quickly became a fan-favorite couple after confirming their relationship status. The country singer and the Outer Banks star were first linked in January 2023 after they were spotted together at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter […]

While life may look good on the outside with boyfriend Chase Stokes, an upcoming guest role on ABC’s Doctor Odyssey and a sold-out album release show at Madison Square Garden in October, Ballerini promised that everyone has a layered story.

“It would have been easy to, I think, just collect the really beautiful parts of my life that I’ve dusted off and found the last couple of years,” she shared. “But that’s not the fullness of my experience.”

Patterns is available on Friday, October 25.