Entertainment

The Most Star-Studded Celeb Appearances on ‘Doctor Odyssey’: Kelsea Ballerini, Shania Twain, More

By
Most Star Studded Cameos on ABCs Doctor Odyssey Kelsea Ballerini Shania Twain and More
9
Joshua JacksonDisney/Tina Thorpe

Ryan Murphy‘s version of the high seas features a hot doctor, a cruise ship full of fun — and tons of celebrity guest stars.

The prolific producer has been responsible for some of Us‘ favorite shows over the years including American Horror Story, 9-1-1, Monster and now Doctor Odyssey. Not only does Doctor Odyssey sell viewers on the idea of being out in the open water but it is also responsible for bringing Joshua Jackson back to our TV screens.

Jackson plays Dr. Max Bankman in the ABC medical drama alongside Don Johnson as Captain Robert Massey, Phillipa Soo as nurse Avery Morgan and Sean Teale as nurse Tristan Silva. The medical team finds themselves working on a luxury cruise ship while navigating unique medical crises miles from shore.

“People spend quite a bit of hard-earned money to go on these cruises, and there’s an element of fantasy fulfillment, but with fantasy fulfillment comes risk and danger,” executive producer Jon Robin Baitz told Entertainment Weekly about the vision for the show in September. “On a boat, anything could happen, no matter how safety conscious you are. There’s any number of opportunities for mishaps, and with that comes this wonderful parade of guest stars every episode, like lambs to the slaughter, meekly, joyously walking up the gangplank, not remotely aware of what will befall them.”

Jackson reassured fans that despite the sometimes serious subject matter, Doctor Odyssey is a show with a fun side.

“I told [cocreator Ryan Murphy], ‘I would like to play something light so I feel good when I go home at the end of the day.’ And he was like, ‘Great. I have the show for you,’” he exclusively told Us Weekly in September while noting that the series is not “cynical” or “ironically detached” in any way. “It wears its heart on its sleeve, and it’s action packed, and there’s romance and drama.”

Keep scrolling to see how much fun Doctor Odyssey has planned when it comes to their guest stars:

In this article

Cheyenne Jackson
1291303951cord overstreet 206

Chord Overstreet
Don Johnson In Nash Bridges

Don Johnson

Gina Gershon
1251225935john_stamos_290x206

John Stamos
1251226768josh_jackson_290x206

Joshua Jackson
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Has ‘A Lot More Grace’ for Her Divorced Parents Following Her Split From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini

Laura Harrier
1251207205shania_twain_290x206

Shania Twain

Stephanie Shepherd

