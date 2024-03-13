Ken Jeong has thrown out some wild guesses on The Masked Singer over the years, but Robin Thicke thinks he’s finally gone too far.

“I feel like this is a legendary duo that has known each other, and one of my favorite duos of all time, K-Ci & JoJo,” Jeong, 54, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, March 13, episode, sharing his guess for The Beets. “It could be something like that.”

The audience immediately erupted in a chorus of boos, but Jeong was undeterred. “Stop laughing at me!” he exclaimed. “I really believe!”

Host Nick Cannon was also unimpressed, telling Jeong, “This ain’t no damn K-Ci & JoJo!”

Thicke, 47, added, “This might be an all-time worst guess.” And as fans know, that’s saying a lot, because Jeong has previously guessed that former President Barack Obama was under the mask.

New season 11 panelist Rita Ora shared her own guess for The Beets, and her costars thought it sounded much more reasonable than Jeong’s.

“If I go down the comedy route, they have a podcast called ‘SmartLess,’” Ora, 33, said. “And they play brothers in Arrested Development. Please, please, because I love them, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.”

Ora is temporarily replacing Nicole Scherzinger as a judge alongside Jeong, Thicke and Jenny McCarthy while Scherzinger, 45, stars as Norma Desmond in a revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard musical on London’s West End. (The production will come to Broadway with Scherzinger reprising the role later this year.)

While Ora is the first new celebrity to join the panel in the show’s history, she is not a stranger to the Masked Universe. She has been a host on The Masked Singer UK since 2020. Most recently, she presided over season 5, which ended last month with Danny Jones (Piranha) taking home the Golden Mask trophy.

It remains to be seen who is under the Beets costume, but one person it’s definitely not is Kevin Hart, who was unmasked as Book last week. Hart, 44, played a prank on longtime pal Cannon, 43.

“I got you! Oh, I got you, Nick! This was a prank, you had no idea!” Hart said after performing a Ne-Yo song. “And guess what, Nick? There’s nothing you can do about it!”

Cannon, however, was not impressed. “This is stupid,” he joked. “That was the worst performance ever in the history of this show! How about that?”

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.