Summer is over, and America’s most important sport is back in season: The Masked Singer.

Season 10 of the strangest competition show on Earth kicked off on September 10 with a special episode featuring a handful of clues about new contestants, as well as performances from alumni including Butterfly (Michelle Williams), Lion (Rumer Willis) and Rabbit (Joey Fatone).

While the new season doesn’t officially start until September 27, the “Season 10 Kickoff” introduced — and unmasked — Anonymouse, who stunned panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy with a performance of Heart’s “What About Love.”

Season 10’s contestants are lucky Anonymouse wasn’t really part of the competition, because there’s no question she would have taken home the Golden Mask. “Anonymouse, you are a pistol and you just blew the roof off this place,” Scherzinger gushed. “Thank you for kicking off season 10. You are a force of nature!”

Keep scrolling for a complete guide of all the contestant clues from The Masked Singer season 10: