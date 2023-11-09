Nick Cannon was feelin’ Jovani — and flirtatious — after The Masked Singer’s latest reveal.

The comedian, 43, was delighted to find Luann de Lesseps under the Hibiscus mask during the Wednesday, November 8, episode of the Fox series. “[This is] superstar cabaret star, the one and only Countess Luann!” Cannon exclaimed after Hibiscus unveiled herself. “We’ve joked on many occasions that this is my future baby mama right here.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 58, said that she had “so much fun” competing on the show. “I had the best time,” she added. “I’ll see you all at my cabaret shows!”

Cannon then suggested that it would be “hot” if de Lesseps brought the Hibiscus outfit with her on tour. “Do you think I can keep this and take it home?” she asked, to which Cannon replied, “I know a guy, I know a guy. I know somebody.”

Prior to her unmasking, Hibiscus wrapped her leg around Cannon as she gave him a hug. “Hibiscus is gettin’ a little freaky with me!” the host joked.

De Lesseps previously appeared on The Masked Singer earlier this year as a clue presenter during season 9. Cannon joked at the time that de Lesseps was his “new baby mama,” noting that she was “looking amazing” in her sequined jacket. “We have a love thing going,” he added.

Cannon’s large brood is a frequent topic of conversation on The Masked Singer, where the panelists — Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — often joke about how many kids he has. The Drumline actor became a father in April 2011 when he and ex-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 12.

Cannon went on to welcome nine more children with five different women. He shares sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 13 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 16 months, with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice, 13 months, with LaNisha Cole, twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 11 months, with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen and daughter Halo Marie, 10 months, with Alyssa Scott. (Zen died of brain cancer in December 2021 when he was 5 months old.)

During season 8 of the competition show, Jeong, 54, joked that Cannon was “tired” because he’d been “up all night memorizing his kids’ names.” In the same episode, the contestant Snowstorm — later revealed as Nikki Glaser — quipped that she was keeping her distance from Cannon.

“I’m just so scared to get too close to you,” Glaser, 39, said. “I don’t want to get pregnant.”

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.