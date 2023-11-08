Ken Jeong knows exactly who this is — or at least he thinks he does.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, November 8, episode of The Masked Singer, Jeong, 54, suspects that Mariah Carey — who was previously married to host Nick Cannon — is under the Candelabra mask.

“Don’t get mad at me, Nick,” Jeong says. “Right now, my instincts are just screaming out someone you know, because there’s fire between you two. Someone like Mariah Carey.”

Cannon, however, isn’t buying it. “I think I would know my baby mama,” says the 43-year-old comedian, who shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey, 54.

Jeong went on to point out that Candelbra’s clue package included a butterfly, which could be a reference to Carey’s “seminal” 1997 album, Butterfly.

Two seconds later, however, Jeong changed his guess to Regina Hall. “He started off in outer space but he landed the plane,” Cannon quipped.

While Jeong’s fellow panelists — Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy — often give him grief about his outlandish guesses, he’s correctly identified several performers during season 10, which is currently airing. In the season premiere, he quickly figured out that Rubber Ducky was Anthony Anderson, and in later weeks he had no trouble identifying Diver as Tom Sandoval and Royal Hen as Billie Jean King.

Carey might seem like a wild guess, but The Masked Singer has hosted plenty of big stars over the years — including one, like Carey, who has been guessed many times. During the season 10 kickoff special in September, Demi Lovato was unmasked as Anonymouse.

During her clue package, Lovato, 31, told the panelists that they’ve been incorrectly guessing her since the show premiered in 2019. “It’s about time I stopped by,” she quipped.

In season 5, Wiz Khalifa finished in third place as Chameleon. After his exit, he told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to do the show because he watches it with his family, including 10-year-old son Sebastian, whom he shares with ex Amber Rose. “Everybody was already into it,” he added. “I just looked at it as an opportunity to have some fun and bring some laughs to the game.”

Wednesday’s episode of the Fox series will introduce Group C, who are the last round of new performers in season 10. Group A’s three remaining contestants are Cow, Gazelle and S’More while Group B’s last masks standing are Husky, Sea Queen and Tiki.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.