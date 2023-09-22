Money can’t buy you class — but it can buy you a ticket to one of Luann de Lesseps’ cabaret performances.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 58, kicked off her new Countess Cabaret tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, September 21. “We’re going all over the country,” she exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of her first performance. “This tour is very exciting because it’s a new show. I’m singing the songs I love, and then I take things and turn them on their head.”

The new tour will find Luann visiting Philadelphia, New Orleans, Chicago and Atlanta before wrapping up in New York City in December with a trio of Christmas shows. The caravan will also stop in St. Louis, which is a mere 90-minute drive from Benton, Illinois — a.k.a. the titular Crappie Lake of Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

According to Luann, Akash and Hiral Patel — the owners of the motel that now has a Luann-themed celebrity suite — are making the drive down for her St. Louis date. But will she sing her and Sonja Morgan’s Benton Follies finale song? “You’ll have to come and see!” Luann teased.

Luann is also excited to see how her fans turn out for the shows, which usually include a mix of Luann originals like “Chic, C’est La Vie” and standards from the Great American Songbook.

“Everybody gets dressed. They put their statement necklaces on and their glitter and their sequins,” Luann told Us. “It is a full-on party. They are ready to have fun, and that’s what my show is. It’s a lot of fun. I work really hard on it. They don’t know what to expect. I say they drive in on a Land Cruiser and they drive out in a Rolls-Royce.”

If you can’t catch Luann on tour, she’ll soon be back on TV as part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4, affectionately known as RHONY Legacy. Due out later this year, the show reunites Luann and Sonja, 59, with fellow RHONY alums Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Killoren Bensimon for a Caribbean getaway.

“We had a lot of fun on that trip,” Luann told Us. “It feels really light and totally different from filming a whole season of Housewives, for example. So, we came back feeling great. We had a great time.”

Tickets for the Countess Cabaret tour are on sale now.