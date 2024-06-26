Kenya Moore won’t be returning for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells Us Weekly that Moore, 53, won’t be appearing on the upcoming episodes, which are set to air sometime in 2025. As for Moore’s future with the Bravo franchise, a second insider says that “a return hasn’t been discussed.”

Moore took to social media to comment on her decision shortly after news broke of her departure.

“You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much,” she wrote via X on Tuesday. “Always and forever.” She included the hashtag #TEAMTWIRLFOREVER in her post.

Us has reached out to Moore and Bravo’s reps for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, People reported that the decision to keep the reality star off the series reportedly “came from” Bravo. Moore was reportedly suspended indefinitely from the reality series earlier this month after allegedly “unveiling explicit pictures” of new RHOA cast member Brittany Eady.

The outlet reported that the photos were shown while cameras were rolling at the grand opening of Moore’s Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Georgia on Thursday, June 6. The images allegedly depicted Eady “performing oral sex on an unnamed male.”

Moore addressed the incident via X on June 9, telling fans she would “never engage in revenge porn” before denying she had ever distributed private images or footage.

“Nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” she wrote. “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”

An investigation into the release of the photos was launched by Bravo which is said to have resulted in Moore’s exit, according to People.

The news comes after a significant week for Moore, as she and her ex-husband, Marc Daly, settled their divorce on Friday, June 21, five years after announcing their split.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a judge signed off on the exes’ agreement and Moore was awarded primary custody of the pair’s 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. However, the pair agreed to share joint legal custody and custody exchanges will occur in a public location.

Daly, 53, also agreed to pay Moore $2,000 per month in child support plus an additional $1,000 per month to fund a college savings account. Neither Moore nor Daly will receive alimony or spousal support.

RHOA is currently airing a reboot season, with Moore and Drew Sidora the only two returning housewives from season 15.

Porsha Williams, who attended Moore’s Kenya Moore Hair Spa launch earlier this month, also returned to the show after a two-season break and former RHOA housewife Cynthia Bailey, features as a guest star.