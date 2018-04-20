Is that really the end of Scandal? On Thursday, April 19, the seven-season drama came to an end, but the cast and crew were not so ready to say goodbye. At a finale table read and Q&A session, Kerry Washington, who played Olivia Pope on the ABC hit show, addressed fans’ interest in her showing up on another Shonda Rhimes show: How to Get Away With Murder.

“Start a petition,” Washington, 41, joked to the audience.

However, it’s not likely – the star made it very clear that she was closing the door on the show and that she couldn’t have been happier with the ending. “Shonda says there are no reboots, so I trust Shonda, but I would, of course, be open to hanging out with these people that I love with all of my heart and soul,” she told reporters on the carpet at the event.

“I was really lucky that I got to work with everybody. I feel really lucky that I was able to really play in the sandbox with all of these extraordinary actors. It was a tremendous ensemble to be a part of,” Washington also told Us. Guillermo Diaz also revealed that the entire cast is on a group text.

“We text like every day, we’re texting back and forth. I think we’re already doing a really good job of staying in touch with each other,” he told Us, adding that Bellamy Young and Joe Morton are the most active texters in the group. “Lots of pictures. Bellamy and Tony just went to Coachella so they shared a bunch of pictures from there, it’s been super fun!”

Following the finale, she posted a ton of photos with her castmates. One was of herself taken on the last day filming in the show’s Oval Office, and she was spread out on the floor. It was followed by a photo of the entire cast and crew sprawled out on the ground.

“Tomorrow morning I will wake up and begin to try to process the magical dream of the past seven seasons. I imagine it will take some time to really understand what just transpired in my life,” she wrote. “But, this much, I know… I am filled with endless gratitude for our #Scandal family. Our glorious cast & crew and our community of #Gladiators. TOGETHER, we have changed history. Transformed television. And illuminated each other’s lives.”

