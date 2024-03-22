Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Kevin Bacon Announces He’s Attending the Prom at the School Where He Filmed ‘Footloose’

By
Kevin Bacon Announces He's Attending the Prom at the School He Filmed 'Footloose'
Noam Galai/Getty Images; Cover Images

Kevin Bacon is getting ready to put back on some very famous dancing shoes.

Bacon, 65, announced plans to attend prom at Payson High School in Payson, Utah, where he filmed the movie Footloose more than 40 years ago.

It all started with a grassroots campaign from Payson High students, who asked the actor to attend the final prom at their school before it moves locations after the school year.

During a segment on the Today show Friday, March 22, Payson High student Rubie Raff explained how the movie’s legacy still impacts the town all these decades later.

Kyra Sedgwick Shares 'Blurry Polaroid' of 1st Time She Met Kevin Bacon

Related: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s Relationship Timeline

“I think it means so much because everyone around us cares about it so much,” she said.

So, with the entire Payson High student body assembled in the school’s gymnasium, Bacon surprised them on video to thank them for all of their efforts.

Kevin Bacon Announces He's Attending the Prom at the School He Filmed 'Footloose'
Kevin Bacon and Chris Penn in ‘Footloose.’ Cover Images

“I have been so impressed with everything that’s been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back,” Bacon gushed. “I don’t need to say it, but the movie and Payson High School was a big part of my life. I’ve been amazed at the work all of you have been putting into this with the musical and the flash mobs and the re-creations.”

Bacon also gave a shout-out to Payson students for organizing a prom event that will benefit the actor’s charity organization Six Degrees, which launched in 2007 and focuses on initiatives to enrich local communities.

Movies That Have Been Turned Into Broadway Musicals Mrs Doubtfire Pretty Woman and More 649

Related: Movies That Have Been Turned Into Broadway Musicals Over the Years

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed by me,” Bacon said. “Not to mention the fact that you tied in SixDegrees.org, our foundation, and are trying to figure out ways to give back to your community. It’s really inspirational.”

As the students continued to wait with bated breath, Bacon finally made the announcement they had all been waiting for.

Kevin Bacon Announces He's Attending the Prom at the School He Filmed 'Footloose'
Kevin Bacon and Lori SInger in ‘Footloose.’ Cover Images

“Thank you, thank you, I’m gonna come,” he exclaimed. “I gotta come!”

The gymnasium erupted into thunderous applause, as Raff, who was standing by, told Bacon, “Let’s dance! We’re gonna do it! This is awesome!”

Amazon

Deal of the Day

This Two-Piece Set Just Dropped and Will Sell Out — 20% Off View Deal

Payson High student Kaleb Dymock also expressed his excitement about the big reveal. “We’re gonna party really hard, Kevin,” he said.

Footloose, which was released in February 1984, has meant just as much to Bacon as it has to the town of Payson over the years.

“I think that it was a great gift to be part of that movie,” he told Today in 2022. “I certainly took it very seriously when I was doing it and I love that people will still come up and say that they just showed it to their kids.”

In this article

Kevin Bacon Had to Destroy Part of His Farm Due to Fear It Was Possessed

Kevin Bacon

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!