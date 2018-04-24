Facing the facts. Kevin Hart confronted his infidelity in J. Cole’s music video for his new song, “Kevin’s Heart,” inspired by his September 2017 cheating scandal.

The deeply personal, five-minute clip documents the 38-year-old comedian’s struggle to own his mistake and not let history repeat itself. As the video begins, all eyes are on Hart as he sports a leather jacket embellished with multi-colored heart fragments while grocery shopping. The store’s employees and fellow shoppers glare disapprovingly at the Central Intelligence actor as he tries to avoid making eye contact with them.

After checking out, Hart sits in his car and listens to a radio station in which two broadcasters are discussing “the Kevin Hart situation.” He turns off the channel only to find an attractive women waving at him from the car beside him, beckoning him over to her. He seemingly considers following through, but then turns to look at a woman in the car to his other side, who is shaking her head “no” and frowning at him.

The video then flashes forward to the Ride Along star at a dinner with friends when he receives a note from a woman at the bar. Frustrated by yet another temptation, Hart stands up and walks to the bathroom for some privacy.

A man follows him and shares a humble piece of advice: “Yo, Kev. Hey man, look, nobody’s perfect and you’re only human. Learn from it man, just learn from it.”

Hart drives home and sees the phrase “choose wisely” written in the sky.

The intimate music video comes nearly seven months after the Jumanji actor made headlines for cheating on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, after an alleged extortionist claimed to have a “sexually provocative” video of the infidelity.

“There’s no way around it, the best way to do it is just address it right on,” he told Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club in December 2017. “That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed and you lay in it … Me being wrong, I’m going to face the music. I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna address it, I’m gonna make my wife fully aware of what’s going on in the situation that I Have now put us in and I’m hoping she has a heart where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f—king mistake.”

Parish, 33, gave birth to the couple’s son, Kenzo, in November. Hart also shares daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 9, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

