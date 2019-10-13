



Spotted: Nate and Damien catching up on the set of a new film! Kevin Zegers opened up about reuniting with his former Gossip Girl costar Chace Crawford exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Chace is so good in this movie. It’s so different for him. But you know, there’s obviously the two sides of the coin, which is this guy with a conscience and this guy seemingly without,” Zegers, 35, told Us about their new movie Nighthawks. “The audience gets to decide. I mean, it’s pretty obvious what the choice is, but it doesn’t always turn out the way that one might think. The good guy doesn’t always win in those situations.”

The Canadian actor played Damien Dalgaard in several episodes of the CW drama, which Crawford starred in as Nate Archibald for six seasons. Zegers told Us that the actors have “stayed super tight” since the series wrapped in 2012.

“I was attached to do this movie, sort of, before he was, and we were reading actors to play his role, and I just, sort of, hit him up, and I was like, ’It’s not really the thing that you … ’Cause the thing is you look at Chace and you’re like, nothing’s hard for that guy,” Zegers explained. “Like, there’s never been a day in his life where you’re like, ‘Oh, poor Chace Crawford.’ Never. But he does have this kind of innate sweetness.”

Earlier this year, HBO Max ordered a 10-episode reboot of Gossip Girl. While the original producers Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Leslie Morgenstein are working on the new series, the cast isn’t returning.

“It’s not the same people. I think it only works if it’s young people,” Zegers told Us about the reboot. “I think you can generationally drop it down to like how kids behave now. Which is frankly much different than when we — it was at least 10 years ago.”

He added that the new show “sounds fun.”

“People love that show. It’s so weird with Netflix ’cause you know, you assume, like. people have kind of forgotten about things. It’s like people have seen it or whatever. But when I go through airports now, it must be because I think they just sold it to Netflix. So, it’s like it’s again, people are watching it,” Zegers told Us. “Normally people would trip over me, they wouldn’t know who I am. But in the airports now it’s like, ‘Oh, there must be something that just dropped on Netflix.’ And it’s Gossip Girl.”

