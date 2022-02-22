Meet Us in the Metaverse? As celebrities continue to explore this new age of technology, one power player in Hollywood is standing out by creating an NFT (non-fungible token) with a feel-good factor.

Kiarash Behain, CEO of Rundown Media, recently announced the launch of Lil’ Hippo, which he describes as a “dope collection of 10,000 Lil’ Hippo NFTs [that] is helping the next generation enter the Metaverse.” However, what sets Behain apart from his A-list friends also engaging in cryptocurrency is that Lil’ Hippo is meant to reach a younger demographic, introducing the concept of crypto to Gen-Z and so on.

“I have been teaching financial literacy with a focus on cryptocurrency on social media platforms since 2017,” Behain exclusively shares with Us Weekly. While he’s grateful for the opportunity to have learned about investing in the future, he says that this is a “different challenge in being an early adopter of a novel and groundbreaking project from the start.” Now, he’s stepping into a new lane — the Metaverse.

As a doting dad of Kaira and Kairo Behain, the social media sensation’s main objective is creating generational wealth for the future of his family and continuously working to empower his children and their peers through building a community focused on financial literacy, NFTs, and the Metaverse. Lil’ Hippo has become the vessel to make his dream a reality.

“While creating Lil’ Hippo, I was determined to set a beautiful table that allowed for my supporters to join me with a seat of their own,” Behain adds. “This is a multi-generational project that creates financial literacy for those who didn’t have the benefits and access to such opportunities growing up.”

Behain — who was praised by Forbes in August 2021 for being “social media’s best kept secret” — is truly leading the charge when it comes to stars using the Metaverse to give back, but he’s not the first celebrity to dive into the world of cryptocurrency. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx and many others have been sinking their teeth into tech. Paris Hilton has even taken her DJ sets into the Metaverse, making virtual jaws drop while she’s spinning tunes. For his part, Behain looks forward to getting more ingrained into his new era and encouraging his peers to be intentional with NFTs.

“It was important for me to create a collection of art that was truthful and inclusive of the good, bad, beautiful and ugly parts of the music industry that our younger generations are inevitably exposed to,” the media mogul admits. “The goal was to do so in an artful and palatable form for all generations, without jeopardizing the raw essence of the culture. Each of the Lil’ Hippo characters relate to any and everybody who resonates with them.”

Behain adds, “I believe that with a representation of art that embodies inclusiveness, we can translate our knowledge and teach financial literacy ubiquitously. There is a seat for everyone at the table.”

For more on the Lil’ Hippo NFT, check out the official website at www.lilhippo.io.