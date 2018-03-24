Kids’ Choice Awards 2018: Full List of Nominees and Winners

It’s slime time! The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards are being held in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, March 24, and you can count on there being plenty of the green stuff as celebs from TV, movies and music take to the stage.

The show is being hosted for the second time by WWE superstar John Cena, who told E! News he’s ready to get slimed even though “it takes weeks to remove from places in your body that you didn’t know you had.”

Check out the full list of nominees and tune in to Nickelodeon on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

Favorite Movie

Beauty and the Beast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Pitch Perfect 3

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Greatest Showman

Wonder Woman

Favorite Movie Actor

Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2)

Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy’s Home 2)

Favorite Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)

Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)

Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2)

Favorite Animated Movie

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Cars 3

Coco

Despicable Me 3

Ferdinand

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Emoji Movie

The Lego Batman Movie

Favorite Music Group

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Ed Sheeran

Luis Fonsi

Kendrick Lamar

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist

Beyoncé

Demi Lovato

Katy Perry

Pink

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

“Despacito (Remix)” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“I’m the One” – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

“It Ain’t Me” – Selena Gomez & Kygo

“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift

“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

Favorite Breakout Artist

Alessia Cara

***WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Harry Styles

Khalid

Noah Cyrus

Favorite Global Music Star

Black Coffee (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)

Maluma (South America)

Taylor Swift (North America)

The Vamps (UK)

Zara Larsson (Europe)

Favorite TV Show

Fuller House

Henry Danger

K.C. Undercover

Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel

***WINNER: Stranger Things

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

The Thundermans

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Loud House

The Simpsons

Favorite TV Actor

Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Steel)

Favorite TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)

Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

***WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

Favorite Video Game

***WINNER: Just Dance 2018

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Minecraft: Java Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II

Super Mario Odyssey

Favorite Funny YouTube Creator

Alex Wassabi

DanTDM

Dude Perfect

***WINNER: Liza Koshy

Markiplier

Miranda Sings

Favorite Musical YouTube Creator

Ayo & Teo

Jack & Jack

Jacob Sartorius

Johnny Orlando

JoJo Siwa

Why Don’t We

