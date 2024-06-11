KiKi Layne and Thomas Doherty’s chemistry — musically and romantically — is front and center in Us Weekly’s exclusive look at the trailer for their new film, Dandelion.

Written and directed by Nicole Riegel and featuring original music from Aaron and Bryce Dessner — the Grammy-winning artists behind The National and major collaborations with artists like Taylor Swift — Dandelion follows a struggling Cincinnati singer-songwriter (Layne) who strikes up a whirlwind romance with a former guitarist (Doherty) who helps her find her authentic sound.

“All the musicians I came up with are opening for big names, signing to labels, making money,” Layne says as Dandelion in the trailer. “I couldn’t seem to find my place.”

While Dandelion grapples with the price of success in modern music, Casey laments his musical past.

“I’m just the guy that used to be in a band,” Doherty, as Casey, says in the trailer. “And there’s a lot of guys who used to be in a band.”

While Dandelion fears that “chasing dreams is hard,” Casey assures her that “it’s hard to quit.”

Related: 24 Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2024: From ‘Mean Girls’ to ‘Dune: Part Two’ Thanks for a memorable summer, Barbenheimer. You deserved a better and more coherent movie, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man. That title alone was a win, Cocaine Bear. But the turn of the calendar means it’s time to get excited about a fresh slate of movies. And despite all those stop-and-start productions and delayed releases due to […]

Layne’s character in the film hits close to home, as she too grew up in Cincinnati as a struggling singer-songwriter. Through playing Dandelion, the If Beale Street Could Talk and Don’t Worry Darling actress reconnected with her hometown as well as her love of music.

Doherty also reconnected with his past through the making of Dandelion, as the Gossip Girl alum got his start studying musical theater in college.

“It’s called playing music, so it should feel like play,” Dandelion says in the trailer, highlighting the film’s overarching theme of music as a vessel for connection.

Dandelion will be released in theaters nationwide on July 12.