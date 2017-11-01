Kim Kardashian is ready to get her body back! In an exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, November 5, episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star tells her BFF Jonathan Cheban that she’s ready to get in shape — but wants one last cheat meal.

“If I could have one last meal, I think it’d be New York pizza,” Kim tells Jonathan, leading him to ask her if she’s planning on becoming a body builder.

“I’m not gonna compete and be a body builder, I just want a good body,” she explains. He’s not thrilled — Jonathan is a foodie after all. “Not happy about. Like come on,” he says. “I can’t just let you go. I need closure. Before you start with this lifestyle thing that you’re doing, we need to go on a fun Food-God adventure binge for the day.”

So Jonathan, Kim and her sister Khloe [Kardashian] head into New York City for some slices at not one, but two different pizza places.

“Holy s—t. I’m like one of those fat kids that sweat when they get excited,” Khloe says in the clip, turning on the air conditioning in the car while eating pizza. “This is worth it you guys, but now I feel like I need something sweet,” Kim adds.

With that, Jonathan stops and gets them both some ice cream cones. “I honestly could not have imagined a better last supper,” she says after her day out with Khloe and Jonathan.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

