Kim Kardashian got emotional about parting ways with ex-husband Kanye West‘s belongings — but she still has plans for his most memorable items.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, July 20, Kim, 42, reflected on her marriage to the rapper, 46, while going through their items in her storage unit.

“I love storage unit projects. I love to go through and organize,” she told the cameras. “I definitely need to clean it out because I am such a memory hoarder: the good, the bad, the disgusting. I am going to hold on to everything.”

Kim was excited to save highlights from her and Kanye’s careers for their eldest daughter. “Can you imagine North’s sweet 16 and the merch tables of the stuff she wants to give away?” the reality star, who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye, shared while going through his Yeezy attire.

While filming the hit Hulu series, Kim also showed off items from her past such as shoes inspired by Victoria Beckham‘s style, a drawing she received from Jennifer Lawrence and Elizabeth Taylor‘s first contract.

“When I first started to get into storages, I think Kanye had like 32 units and I got them down to three. There is a lot of stuff that is random samples and Yeezy stuff,” she explained. “I finally am getting rid of some of it and need to purge and realize that even for me a lot of these pieces don’t mean anything. But the ones that do, I love them and I will keep them.”

The footage of Kim’s visit to the unit was filmed shortly after her divorce from Kanye was finalized in November 2022. (The former couple exchanged vows in 2014 after several years of dating. In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce and the pair ultimately ended up in a lengthy legal back and forth.)

“I am really at peace with it. There are so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce,” Kim continued on The Kardashians. “This is my time capsule of the best times. The reality is that life is really different and when you know it can’t get back there that is what sucks. That is what is hard. But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them.”

Kim went on to say that she has kept “every single Yeezy” piece created by Kanye, adding, “For me this is me holding on to the Kanye I know and I definitely am not going to cry off this makeup. I am going to get it together. I feel like I have cried enough over this. I would never take back any of the hard things that have happened. I love my life but it is time to do something different.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.