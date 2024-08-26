Just call Joe Alwyn a man of many talents.

Before his new movie Kinds of Kindness is released via digital on Tuesday, August 27, the 33-year-old actor revealed that he is responsible for costar Emma Stone’s shorter haircut in the film.

The revelation came when the cast was asked to share one thing fans would be surprised to know about Stone, 35. Alwyn’s answer was shear genius.

“She is also trustworthy,” he shared in a clip obtained by People. “I cut her hair, which just means cutting off her ponytail, but even so!”

Costar Mamoudou Athie quickly chimed in by saying, “Still! That could go bad.” Athie, 36, added, “She’s very funny. I mean, I guess you could see her movies and assume that, maybe.”

Kinds of Kindness features three different stories told by a talented cast that also includes Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons and Hunter Schafer.

One centers around a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life. The second is about a policeman who is alarmed that his wife, who was missing at sea, has returned and seems like a different person. The third tells the story of a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is also destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

In the film’s final act, Stone and Alwyn play a separated couple who share a daughter (played by Merah Benoit). Alwyn also appears in the movie’s anthologies as a collectibles appraiser and a passenger in a car during a traffic stop.

“It’s like a little theater troupe,” Alwyn shared with Entertainment Tonight in June when describing the making of the movie. “Everybody changes part in each story, and when you’re with people you trust and you respect and you love, it makes it a whole lot easier. It’s a lot of fun.”

The project marks another collaboration between Stone and Alwyn, who previously worked together on the 2018 film The Favourite.

“I love Joe,” Stone said in Kinds of Kindness production notes obtained by Us Weekly when praising her costar. “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

Alwyn previously dated Stone’s pal Taylor Swift, but that hasn’t stopped the acting duo from maintaining a close friendship.

“It’s the best,” Alwyn told E! News in June about acting alongside Stone. “Everyone is obviously seeing that she’s wildly, wildly talented, but she’s also just a sweet, funny, brilliant person. I felt really lucky. We all felt really lucky.”

Kinds of Kindness is available on digital August 27 and on Blu-ray and DVD October 8.