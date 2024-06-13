Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are no longer together, but they share a connection with their mutual friends.

Throughout their six-year romance, Alwyn, now 31, was a prominent member of Swift’s inner circle and was introduced to many of her friends. While many of Swift’s pals supported her by unfollowing the actor on social media after her and Alwyn’s April 2022 breakup, there were still some who have remained in touch with Alwyn. Swift, 34, and Alwyn both have connections with Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff following their split.

Stone, 35, and Swift first became friends in 2008 and have remained close. Since Swift started her Eras Tour, Stone has attended several dates to support the singer. However, Stone also has a bond with Alwyn, as the pair worked together on the 2018 film The Favorite.

Like Stone, Qualley, 29, and Antonoff, 40, have been cordial with both Alwyn and Swift. Swift and Antonoff have been longtime collaborators and pals since 2012. Alwyn and Antonoff were introduced when he and Swift started dating in 2017, while Qualley joined the inner circle when she and Antonoff began their romance in 2021.

Months after Swift and Alwyn’s breakup, in October 2022, Stone, Qualley and Alwyn began filming Kinds of Kindness in New Orleans. The movie also stars Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau and Mamoudou Athie.

After filming wrapped in December 2022, the trio went their separate ways. Qualley and Antonoff tied the knot in August 2023. Alwyn was not in attendance for the couple’s New Jersey nuptials, but Swift was there to support the twosome.

While Alwyn did not attend Antonoff and Qualley’s wedding, they are seemingly on good terms. Antonoff and Alwyn still currently follow each other on social media.

Earlier this year, Kinds of Kindness premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, which was held in May. Stone, Qualley and Alwyn were reunited. While promoting their project, Stone gushed about working with Alwyn and how their real-life friendship helped her in some tough scenes.

“I love Joe,” the actress said in a May press release. “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

One month before the Kinds of Kindness premiere, it was revealed that Stone collaborated with Swift on her The Tortured Poets Department track “Florida!!!” which also features Florence Welch. Us Weekly confirmed that Emily Jean Stone, which is the Oscar winner’s birth name, is listed in the TTPD liner notes as contributing “oddities” to the song.