In a new photo for their upcoming film, Kinds of Kindness, Emma Stone and pal Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn looked rather … intimate.

In the pic, Stone, 35, and Alwyn, 33, stood close together while he gazed at her in a dimly lit area. Stone didn’t make eye contact with him in the snap.

“Emma Emma Emma,” the movie’s official Instagram account captioned the upload on Tuesday, April 23. “Joe Joe Joe.”

Stone and Swift, 34, have been close pals since they met at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards. When Swift dropped the Speak Now vault track “When Emma Falls in Love” in July 2023, fans were quick to speculate the tune was an ode to her pal. Even more recently, Swift and Stone collaborated on Swift’s “Florida!!!” off her The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on Friday, April 19.

Related: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone’s Sweetest Friendship Moments Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have remained one of Hollywood’s closest pairs of celebrity besties over the years. The two first met at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards. “I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” Stone told MTV News of their friendship’s […]

The film, meanwhile, is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, and the star-studded cast — including Stone, Alwyn, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley — features more connections to Swift’s universe.

Stone and Alwyn — whom Swift dated for six years, Us Weekly confirmed their split in April 2023 — aren’t the only cast members with ties to the pop star. Qualley’s husband, Jack Antonoff, has collaborated with Swift on many of her albums, including TTPD.

Kinds of Kindness is described as a “triptych fable,” following “a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life,” as well as a “policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person,” and finally, “a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

In the teaser for the film, which dropped in March, Stone is seen driving a fast-paced car down the road. “This is it,” Stone said in a voice over. “The moment of truth.”

The less than one minute video, which is set to Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”, continued with snippets of each cast member. At the end, Stone’s car pulled into a parking space as she’s heard saying, “Isn’t it wonderful?”

Related: 24 Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2024 Thanks for a memorable summer, Barbenheimer. You deserved a better and more coherent movie, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man. That title alone was a win, Cocaine Bear. But the turn of the calendar means it’s time to get excited about a fresh slate of movies. And despite all those stop-and-start productions and delayed releases due to […]

Lanthimos, 50, previously described the film as three different stories “with four or five actors who play one part in each story, so they all play three different parts.” He noted during an interview with The Guardian in December 2023, “it was almost like making three films, really.”

Lanthimos and Stone previously collaborated on the film Poor Things — a role which earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in March — and 2018’s The Favourite, which also starred Alwyn.

“It’s great to be working again with Emma,” Lanthimos told the outlet. “It makes it so much easier to have someone there who trusts you so much, and who you trust so much.”

Kinds of Kindness hits theaters on June 21.