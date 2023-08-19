Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are officially married after saying “I do” at a star-studded ceremony in the singer’s native New Jersey.

Antonoff, 39, and Qualley, 28, tied the knot in Long Beach Island with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, Sarah Ramos, Mae Whitman and the bride’s mother, Andie MacDowell, were among the stars in attendance. Swift, Kravitz and Tatum arrived at the ceremony and left for the reception together.

The happy couple’s celebrity guest list drew attention after locals spotted Swift, 33, in Beach Haven township with several other famous faces for the rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Hordes of fans gathered around the Black Whale restaurant during the dinner with many chanting Swift’s name, and local police had to step in for crowd control.

While the beach town isn’t typically a celeb hotspot — hence the excitement — Antonoff, Swift’s frequent collaborator, has long been proud of his New Jersey roots, even founding Asbury Park’s Shadow of the City music festival and enjoying annual family vacations in LBI throughout his life.

Meanwhile, Margaret spent her early years in Missoula, Montana, before moving to Asheville, North Carolina with brother Justin Qualley and sister Rainey Qualley, also an actress, who was spotted in Jersey during Margaret and Antonoff’s wedding weekend.

The Maid star debuted her diamond engagement ring in May via Instagram. “Oh, I love him,” she captioned a sweet selfie of her and the Bleachers frontman with her new bling in full view.

Qualley’s friend Sara Moonves commented, “Sister Bride, I love you guys so much! 💍💍💍.”

The duo were first linked to each other in August 2021 when they were photographed kissing in New York City. They waited until the following March to make their red carpet debut at the AFI Awards Luncheon. That same month, Margaret opened up about meeting Antonoff’s parents for the first time.

“[It was] terrifying,” she told Another magazine. “[I thought], ‘Please like me, please like me, this is so important, please.”

Both Margaret and Antonff have spoken publicly about their desire to settle down and have children someday.

“I’ve always dreamt of getting married. There’s a girly-girl part of me that’s thought about what my wedding would be like,” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress told Harper’s Bazaar in September 2021. “And I’ve dreamt of having kids. I’m a real romantic in that way.”

The “I Wanna Get Better” singer talked about wanting to be a dad during a June 2014 interview with New York Magazine.

“It just seems like the most fun thing in the world. I’ve never met people who have kids who haven’t looked me in the eye and been like, ‘It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened,’” he said at the time. “I think it’s biological.”

Qualley was previously linked to Pete Davidson, Cary Fukanaga, Nat Wolff and Shia LaBeouf. Antonoff, for his part, dated Lena Dunham from 2012 to 2018.