Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff’s Breakup Was ‘Very Drawn Out’

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff’s breakup wasn’t quite as surprising to them as it was to their fans.

“They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months. It was very drawn out,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They took forever to actually break up.”

The insider adds: “It just took way too long to pull off the bandaid.”

Us confirmed on Monday, January 8 the couple of five years had split. “Lena and Jack are no longer living together. Their breakup happened in December,” a different insider explained at the time. “Lena doesn’t wish him ill-will. He was her first love. Their split was mutual. The relationship is done.”

The two-time Golden Globe winner and the Bleachers singer, 33, met on a blind date set up by mutual friends in late 2012. He moved into her home in Brooklyn, New York, soon after.

On Wednesday, January 10, a source exclusively told Us that the musician is already seeing someone else, noting: “He has moved on.”

The Girls creator, 31, isn’t shocked by her former love’s new romance. “By the end Lena knew he was probably dating someone else,” the first source explains. “But he didn’t cheat.”

Dunham is still deeply saddened by the relationship ending, but she’s finding comfort in her busy career. “Lena is pretty broken up about it, but is distracting herself with work,” says the same insider. “She has a house in Deer Valley with some female writers for Sundance and is excited for a girls’ trip away.”

Dunham briefly addressed the split during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, January 9. “I’m wearing this ring that Jack gave me … and I’ll always wear it,” she said. “Because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing. It doesn’t have to be defined the way, we in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

