Moving on. Jack Antonoff is already seeing someone else after his recent split from girlfriend of five years, Lena Dunham a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“The relationship is done and he has moved on … as in he is seeing someone else,” an insider tells Us, adding that his new love is a musician.

While Antonoff, 33, has someone new in his life, Dunham is “focusing on herself and her work.” And despite their December split, the TV writer doesn’t want bad things for her ex. “Lena doesn’t wish him ill will. He was her first love. Their split was mutual,” the source explains.

As previously reported, Us confirmed on Monday, January 8, that the Girls creator, 31, and the singer had called it quits after half a decade together. A rep for the Dunham told Us that the breakup was amicable and a source said, “Lena and Jack are no longer living together.”

The Not That Kind of Girl author briefly addressed her breakup during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, January 9.

“I’m wearing this ring that Jack gave me … and I’ll always wear it,” Dunham told her fans. “Because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing. It doesn’t have to be defined the way, we in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

Dunham also posted a message about “starting over” after news of her split broke.

“Starting over is the beautiful moment when you choose yourself,” the quote Dunham shared on Tuesday, via Instagram, read.

The former couple, who started dating after a blind date in late 2012, attended their last public event together in February 2017.

