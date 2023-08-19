Margaret Qualley Hugs Sister Rainey at Jack Antonoff Rehearsal Dinner

Margaret Qualley is in her bridal era before she and fiancé Jack Antonoff tie the knot.

Qualley, 28, and Antonoff, 39, celebrated their rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 18, at the Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven, New Jersey. The Maid actress stunned in a white, scoop-neck dress and matching flats. Qualley wore her tresses in a dark bob, according to an Instagram Story posted by her older sister, Rainey Qualley. (Rainey, 33, also tagged her sister’s private Instagram account in the post.)

In the snap, the bride walked into the venue arm-in-arm with Rainey, who opted for a long brown dress with ruffles on the neckline. Rainey completed her ensemble with a pair of drop earrings and wore her long hair down.

Many of the couple’s famous pals were invited to celebrate their wedding weekend. Stars including Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, Mae Whitman, Sarah Ramos and Taylor Swift — who frequently collaborates with Antonoff — also stepped out for the Friday bash. Swift’s appearance, of which she wore a black two-piece from Hill House, caused a frenzy outside the venue.

After tens of locals crowded the street for a glimpse at the 33-year-old pop star, police officers showed up to control the crowd.

Margaret and Antonoff’s famous families were also spotted at the event. Margaret’s parents, Andie MacDowell and ex-husband Paul Qualley, attended the Friday bash alongside her brother, Justin Qualley. Jack’s dad, Rick Antonoff, also came to the party with the groom’s sister, Rachel Antonoff.

Margaret and Jack previously confirmed in May 2022 that they were engaged. “Oh I love him!” she gushed via Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her diamond ring.

The twosome were first linked in August 2021 when they were photographed kissing in New York City.

“There’s so much kissing on the street right now, you know?” Margaret quipped to Harper’s Bazaar in October 2021 when asked about Jack. “We’ve been reminded of what it’s like to experience things collectively, and I think you can feel that. The city feels alive and silly and spontaneous.”

Margaret and Jack eventually made their red carpet debut one year later in March 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon. Later that month, she revealed that she already met the Antonoff brood.

“[It was] terrifying,” Margaret recalled to Another magazine in a profile published in March 2022. “[I thought], ‘Please like me, please like me, this is so important, please.’”