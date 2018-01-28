See the resemblance? Jack Antonoff attended the 2018 Grammy Awards with his sister, Rachel Antonoff, after his split from Lena Dunham.

The Bleachers frontman, 33, and the fashion designer, 36, walked the red carpet together at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He looked handsome in a classic black suit, accessorizing with a matching bow tie, a white rose in support of the Time’s Up movement and his signature round glasses. Rachel wore a feathered skirt and a white top with a rose of her own tucked into her pocket.

The Antonoffs sat in the audience with Jack’s close friend and collaborator Lorde and her brother, Angelo Yelich-O’Connor.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Jack and Dunham, 31, had called it quits after five years of dating. The Girls creator confirmed the news on Instagram, telling fans that she is still wearing a ring that Antonoff gave her. “Love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

Meanwhile, a source told Us, “Lena doesn’t wish him ill-will. He was her first love. Their split was mutual.”

Jack has already moved on, though. A source confirmed exclusively to Us on Saturday, January 27, that the singer-songwriter is now dating model Carlotta Kohl. The new couple were spotted enjoying a candlelit dinner at Gemma restaurant in The Bowery Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, January 24.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!