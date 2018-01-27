Jack Antonoff has moved on from his split with Lena Dunham and is dating model Carlotta Kohl, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

The pair were spotted enjoying a candlelit dinner together at Gemma in New York City on Wednesday, January 24, where the artist was seen laughing as the Bleachers frontman read off the menu.

The musician, 33, was with Dunham for five years after meeting on a blind date in 2012. They announced their split in January. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months. They took forever to actually break up.”

Another source later exclusively told Us Weekly that Antonoff “has moved on … as in he is seeing someone else.”

The Girls star briefly addressed her split with Antonoff during an Instagram Live video on January 9, saying, “I’m wearing this ring that Jack gave me … and I’ll always wear it. Because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing. It doesn’t have to be defined the way, we in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

The Not That Kind Of Girl author later posted a message about “starting over” after news of her split broke, writing, “Starting over is the beautiful moment when you choose yourself.”

Earlier this month, rumors swirled that Antonoff was seeing Lorde, who he has collaborated with on music. Fans began speculating that the songwriter and the “Green Light” singer were dating when he defended her during a benefit concert in New York City on Wednesday, January 24. Lorde’s January 19 interview with Billboard magazine, where she gushed about the New Jersey native and revealed they FaceTime “almost every day” and are “very obsessed with each other on a creative level,” only fueled the fire. Antonoff later denied the rumors on Twitter.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!