Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn looked sharp at the Cannes Film Festival.

Stone, 35, and Alwyn, 33 — who costar in Kinds of Kindness — posed together at the movie’s screening during the 77th annual festival held in Cannes, France, on Friday, May 17.

For the soirée, Stone, who is longtime friends with Taylor Swift, rocked a plunging plum gown featuring a halter top, sequin embellishments and a flowy skirt. She paired the getup with soft curls, pink lips and long eyelashes.

Alwyn, who is Swift’s ex-boyfriend, wore a black blazer, a white button-down top, a dark tie and matching pants. The duo smiled on the red carpet with Willem Dafoe. (Swift, 34, and Alwyn dated for nearly six years before calling it quits in April 2023. Swift is currently dating Travis Kelce. Alwyn, meanwhile, has kept his love life private.)

Stone and Alwyn have remained close friends after he and Swift parted ways. Earlier this month, she gushed about the British actor in press production notes while promoting their new movie. “I love Joe. We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet,” she said, noting they have remained friends in real life.

According to the movie’s official plot, Kinds of Kindness follows “three stories [that] revolve around a man who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman whose wife seems like a different person, and a woman who searches for someone with a special ability.” The film is set to hit theaters on June 21.

Stone and Alwyn previously worked together while filming The Favourite in 2018. At the movie’s premiere at the 56th New York Film Festival, the friends wrapped their arms around each other.

Stone, for her part, wore a black-and-white patterned mini dress featuring a deep V-neck, puffy sleeves and an A-line skirt. She elevated the design with strappy patent leather heels and lime green eyeshadow. Her copper hair was parted down the side and styled in loose curls.