Taylor Swit’s bestie Emma Stone is seemingly refusing to take sides in the split between her and ex Joe Alwyn.

Stone recently declared her love for the British actor, who is believed to be the subject in many of Swift’s less than flattering songs on her hit album The Tortured Poets Department.

In new press production notes promoting her and Alwyn’s upcoming film Kinds of Kindness she said: “I love Joe.

“We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

She also revealed that she and Alwyn have remained friends in real life, which helped them when filming difficult scenes together.

This is in stark contrast to most of Swift’s crew, the likes of Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid allegedly unfollowing the actor when the pair split last December.

In February, Stone also landed in hot water with Swifties after a 2024 Golden Globes debacle. “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” Stone told Variety on Wednesday, February 21, referring to when she jokingly called Swift “an a–hole” backstage at the Globes last month.

Stone said the Swifties didn’t realize she was joking. “I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context,” she said before pointing to herself, saying “what a dope” she’d been.

The month before, Stone won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes for her role in Poor Things and Swift was seen in the audience cheering her on.

When Stone was asked about Swift’s enthusiastic response, she responded, “What an a–hole, am I right?” and walked away from the microphone.

She then returned to the podium in the press room and gushed about her friendship with the singer, saying, “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and yeah, what an a–hole.”

Stone and Swift have a more than decade-long friendship. The pair first met in 2008 and the two-time Oscar winner later told MTV News: “Then I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an email saying I liked her music, I swear. And then we started talking and hanging out.”

The two supported each other at a string of events, including Stone’s Easy A premiere in 2010 and the actress was on hand in 2011 to present Swift with her Teen Choice Awards trophy. The pals are said to be even closer now than they were 16 years ago, with Stone being one of SWift’s biggest cheerleaders attending several Eras tour shows last year.

When Swift released her version of her 2010 album Speak Now in July, it was also widely thought that the previously unheard track “When Emma Falls In Love” is about Stone.

The LaLa Land star’s “oddities” were credited on the song “Florida!!!” From TTPD. Alwyn, meanwhile, who is notoriously private, has never publicly acknowledged his and Swift’s split or commented on her album.

Kinds of Kindness will be hit screens on June 21.