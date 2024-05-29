Even before Kinds of Kindness hits theaters, the film is generating buzz for several cast member’s close connections to Taylor Swift.

The star-studded cast includes one of Swift’s best friends Emma Stone, her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and collaborator Jack Antonoff’s wife, Margaret Qualley. Kinds of Kindness also features stars who aren’t in Swift’s universe — including Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film follows “three stories [that] revolve around a man who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman whose wife seems like a different person, and a woman who searches for someone with a special ability.”

Prior to Kinds of Kindness, Lanthimos and Stone collaborated on Poor Things — which earned her an Oscar for Best Actress in March — and 2018’s The Favourite, which also featured Alwyn.

Scroll down for everything to know about Kinds of Kindness:

Who Stars in ‘Kinds of Kindness’?

The cast includes Stone, Plemons, Dafoe, Qualley, Alwyn, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau and Mamoudou Athie.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Kinds of Kindness’?

The first teaser for the film dropped in March. At the beginning of the clip, Stone is seen driving a fast-paced car as she says in a voiceover, “This is it. The moment of truth.”

The video, which featured snippets of each cast member, came to a close as Stone’s car pulled into a parking space and she’s heard saying, “Isn’t it wonderful?”

Related: 24 Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2024 Thanks for a memorable summer, Barbenheimer. You deserved a better and more coherent movie, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man. That title alone was a win, Cocaine Bear. But the turn of the calendar means it’s time to get excited about a fresh slate of movies. And despite all those stop-and-start productions and delayed releases due to […]

The full trailer was released in May. While it did not reveal much of the movie’s plot, it did feature several dramatic scenes. In one clip, a body is seen getting dragged into another room, while another shows Alwyn screaming.

“Open your eyes and look clearly at what’s going on around you,” Plemons said in the video, which is set to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics.

When Will ‘Kinds of Kindness’ Be Released?

While Kinds of Kindness hits theaters on June 21, the film made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May — and earned a standing ovation.

Related: Actor-Director Duos Who’ve Worked Together Over and Over Again Some creative collaborations are too strong to let them be a one time thing. Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino are among the celebrated directors known to hire the same actors over and over again for their films. During a joint Time interview with Tom Hanks in 2015, Spielberg noted that he and the […]

What is ‘Kinds of Kindness’ About?

While much of the details remain under wraps, Kinds of Kindness centers around three separate storylines. Lanthimos previously described the film as a trio of different stories “with four or five actors who play one part in each story, so they all play three different parts.”

“It was almost like making three films, really,” he said during an interview with The Guardian in December 2023.