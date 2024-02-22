Actor-Director Duos Who’ve Worked Together Over and Over Again

Some creative collaborations are too strong to let them be a one time thing.

Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino are among the celebrated directors known to hire the same actors over and over again for their films.

During a joint Time interview with Tom Hanks in 2015, Spielberg noted that he and the actor, who have collaborated on five films to date, both keep each other in mind for projects.

“It’s funny because a couple of times it’s been my idea [to work together], once it’s been Tom’s idea, and once it was decided independent of each other,” Spielberg explained. “Once Tom read the first draft of a script and I read the first draft of a script and we called each other on the phone at the same moment and decided to do it together — that was Saving Private Ryan.”

Keep scrolling for a look at the most iconic pairs of directors and actors who’ve sought out opportunities to work together time and time again.