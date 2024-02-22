Your account
Entertainment

Actor-Director Duos Who've Worked Together Over and Over Again

By
Actor-Director Duos Who Worked Together Over and Over Again
10
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Some creative collaborations are too strong to let them be a one time thing.

Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino are among the celebrated directors known to hire the same actors over and over again for their films.

During a joint Time interview with Tom Hanks in 2015, Spielberg noted that he and the actor, who have collaborated on five films to date, both keep each other in mind for projects.

“It’s funny because a couple of times it’s been my idea [to work together], once it’s been Tom’s idea, and once it was decided independent of each other,” Spielberg explained. “Once Tom read the first draft of a script and I read the first draft of a script and we called each other on the phone at the same moment and decided to do it together — that was Saving Private Ryan.”

Keep scrolling for a look at the most iconic pairs of directors and actors who’ve sought out opportunities to work together time and time again.

1251395578ethan_hawke_290x206

Ethan Hawke

Frances McDormand
Greta Gerwig Bio GettyImages 2006049273

Greta Gerwig
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Ups and Downs Through the Years- Divorce, Defamation Lawsuit and More 139 Johnny Depp in Munich, Germany - 13 Jul 2022

Johnny Depp
Kirsten Dunst Beauty Gallery Oscars 2022

Kirsten Dunst
Stars Who Are Continually Snubbed by the Oscars Leonardo DiCaprio Margot Robbie and More

Leonardo DiCaprio
Martin Scorsese Irishman screening San Francisco

Martin Scorsese
1251225171quentin_tarantino_290x206

Quentin Tarantino
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Robert De Niro Grandson Leandro Death

Robert de Niro
Celebrities Who Love Video Games

Samuel L. Jackson

Saoirse Ronan
Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola

Steven Spielberg

Tim Burton
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET BIO PIC

Timothée Chalamet
1251126993tom_hanks_290x206

Tom Hanks

