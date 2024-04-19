Emma Stone has reportedly earned herself a cowriting credit on friend Taylor Swift’s latest album.

Swift, 34, released her highly anticipated The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology album on Friday, April 19, surprising fans by combining two records in one. One song titled “Florida!!!” stood out to fans after People confirmed on Friday that Stone, 35, was a collaborator on the track. (The writing credits on the song do not feature Stone’s name, and she has not confirmed her involvement.)

Swift and Stone have stayed friends after meeting at an event in 2008. Over the years, the duo have supported each other’s careers with Stone even appearing to receive her own song, “When Emma Falls in Love,” on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) which was released in July 2023.

While Stone hasn’t released any original music of her own, the actress is a singer having a Broadway run and a few musical movies under her belt.

Related: All the Famous Names Taylor Swift Drops on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Getty Images (5) The title of Taylor Swift’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, hinted there’d be plenty of literary references throughout her new songs. To the dismay of recovering English majors everywhere, that’s not quite how things played out, but there are still plenty of name-drops — and even a couple of nods to […]

Also featuring Florence + the Machine’s Florence Welch, the song is rumored to be about the aftermath of Swift’s breakup from Joe Alwyn after six years together.

“And my friends all smell like weed or little babies / And this city reeks of driving myself crazy,” Swift sings throughout he first verse. “Little did you know your home’s really only / A town you’re just a guest in / So you work your life away just to pay / For a timeshare / Down in Destin.”

As Welch takes on the second verse, it’s obvious the song is about a major heartbreak and fleeing to a different state in order to get over the hurt.

Related: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone’s Sweetest Friendship Moments Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have remained one of Hollywood’s closest pairs of celebrity besties over the years. The two first met at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards. “I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” Stone told MTV News of their friendship’s […]

Swift discussed the importance of the tune following her album’s release during an interview with iHeartRadio.

“I was coming up with this idea of, ‘What happens if your life doesn’t fit or your choices you’ve made catch up to you and you’re surrounded by these harsh consequences and judgment and circumstances did not lead you to where you thought you would be and you just want to escape from everything you’ve ever known — is there a place you can go?’” Swift explained. “I’m always watching Dateline and people, you know, have these crimes that they commit and they immediately escape town [and] go to Florida, try to reinvent themselves and have this new identity, blend in.”

She compared this to the feeling of wanting to change yourself after a split. And fans have taken this double meaning to relate to Alwyn.

After Us Weekly confirmed in April 2023 that they called it quits, Swift’s Eras Tour took place in Tampa. She even subtly referenced the split while on stage.

“Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” Swift joked. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”