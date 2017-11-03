Her lips are sealed! Kris Jenner played coy when the conversation turned to questions about her pregnant daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during her Friday, November 3, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Earlier this week, DeGeneres dressed up as “Karla Kardashian” during The Ellen Show’s Halloween special and joked that she is pregnant too, which sparked the hilarious dialogue.

“You are the best daughter because you’re so easy to get along with,” joked the 61-year-old reality star of “Karla.” “You do make up a lot of stories though. You’ve got to work on the little fibs.”

The 59-year-old talk show host teased back: “You mean like mentioning [Kourtney and Kendall] are pregnant? All right, they’re not. But you have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them.”

“Oh here, I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies,” Jenner quipped back.

The joking didn’t end there. DeGeneres asked the self-proclaimed “momager” if she was planning to get pregnant next. “Probably not, I don’t know, it just doesn’t seem right anymore.” But the host reminded her she could collect more money as a manager that way. “Wait a second,” Jenner said, “I think she’s onto something!”

As previously reported, Kylie is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, and Khloe is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogate – which is the only pregnancy that has been confirmed publicly by the family so far.

