Reunited at last! Kristin Cavallari caught up with former Hills costars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt when she appeared as a guest on their new podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again. The former reality star, 31, told her former costars that she’s open to reviving their MTV series, The Hills, under certain conditions.

“Spencer said, ‘This guest will make us famous again!’” Montag, 31, told Cavallari, in Page Six’s sneak peak of the podcast’s debut episode, which airs on Wednesday, January 31.

Pratt, 34, then asked the fashion designer, “Are we ever going to see you because you’re our favorite television star ever? Is there a chance we’re ever going to see you on TV again one day?”

The Balancing in Heels author revealed that she’s not opposed to making an onscreen comeback. “I’m open to it,” she told the cohost couple. “I think that obviously the three of us come from similar backgrounds in that The Hills was a unique experience. I wouldn’t trade it for the world, but to go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different. I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be on my kind of terms.”

The Laguna Beach alum, who is mom to Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2, with husband Jay Cutler, added: “I would never put my kids on a reality show.”

And yet, Cavallari isn’t ruling out a return to reality TV herself. “I would love nothing more than a Hills reunion,” she told Montag and Pratt. “It would be so much fun.”

Cavallari opened up about her decision to keep her children off of reality TV during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in June 2017. “I wound’t let them do a reality show until they were 18 and they could make their own decision,” she explained at the time. “There’s so much pressure as is in middle school and high school, and having a camera in your face magnifies all of that. I want them to be kids and stay young and innocent for as long as possible.”

