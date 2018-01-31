Kumail Nanjiani Hilariously Talks Poop in New Documentary: Watch!

Kumail Nanjiani is going from The Big Sick to, um, the big stink. Yes, in the new, full-of-crap documentary Poop Talk, the actor — along with Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet, comedians Nikki Glaser and Pete Holmes and others — candidly explores a topic literally everyone can relate to.

For his part, the Oscar nominee recalls a hilarious encounter from a party he attended at age 8, where a pal just couldn’t make it to the bathroom.

“I was talking to this guy and I noticed that he had s–t himself, but he was just talking,” the 39-year-old recounts in the exclusive clip above. “So I pointed it out to him — and I wasn’t trying to make fun of him! I was like, ‘Hey, you s–t your pants.’ It was a lot of s–t. It was like, ‘You won’t have to s–t for awhile.’”

Alas, his friend was far from flushed. “He looked me dead in the eyes and he said, ‘That’s not poo. That’s party cream,’” he continues. “I was like, ‘I want to be as confident as that kid!’ It was fun! I was like, ‘Look at his swagger!’”

Indeed, the experience left the Silicon Valley star surprisingly jealous. “I went home and I was like, ‘Mom! I need party cream,’” jokes Nanjiani. “It looks and smells like s–t but it’s actually party cream!”

With bowel-movement experts and more than 50 comedians and actors sharing their best and most embarrassing moments, the documentary sheds light on the often taboo topic, providing funny yet informative facts.

Poop Talk by Comedy Dynamics hits theaters February 16.

